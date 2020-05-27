× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anthony Christopher Ray Salazar beloved son of Renisha and Anthony Salazar, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2020. He was better known as "Chris" by his family and friends.

Chris was born in Santa Maria, California on June 25, 1997, followed by his 3 brothers: Timothy, Steven, Matthew and his sister Jaelyn. He attended elementary, middle, and high school in Santa Maria, where he eventually graduated on the Academic Merit Roll from Delta High School in 2016.

Chris played footbal and basketball as a child and was a big football and baseball fan - loyal to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He looked forward to watching football on Sundays, Barbecuing, and spending time with family and friends.

Loved ones would describe him as kind, fun-loving, respectful, intelligent, and selfless - often placing others' needs before his own. Chris is survived by many family members and friends that love him and that will miss him deeply.

A viewing will be held at Moreno Mortuary from 4-7pm (by reservation) in Santa Maria on Thursday, May 28 and burial services are scheduled for Friday, May 29 at 12 noon at Santa Maria Cemetary.

