Anthony Bert Allen was born May 10, 1954 to Gordon and Lenore Allen. Tony passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 27, 2018.
Anthony grew up in Santa Maria California, attended Cook Street School and Santa Maria High School. Tony was a journeyman meat cutter at the age of 17 and worked at Joey's Market, Williams Brothers Market, Vons Market and finished his career at Spencer's Market.
After years of talking about moving to the gulf coast of Florida Tony achieved his dream of living near the Gulf of Mexico in 2015. Clearwater Florida was his new adopted home. Tony loved his beaches, concerts, Tampa Bay Rays and Lightening teams. Anyone who knew Tony knew he loved everyone especially the kiddos. Tony was a gentle soul who loved everyone. Tony loved reconnecting with long lost friends on Facebook.
Tony is survived by his wife and daughters Sandra, Tanya and Julia Allen of Clearwater Florida. Brothers John (Carla) Allen of Lake Elsinore California, Tom Allen and Joey Raffetto (Marcelina) of Santa Maria California, numerous nieces and nephew and great nieces and nephews.
Tony was not a fan of formal events and his family will be holding a casual celebration of life on December 30, 2018. The celebration will be held at the Clearwater Community Sailing Center at 1001 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater, Fl. 33767 from 2:30 to 5:30. Please text your RSVP to 805-934.0091. Please include your name and number of people who will be attending.
