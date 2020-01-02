Annie Zarate Vengas

Annie Zarate Venegas, age 86, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 28, 2019. She was born February 28, 1933 to Ignacio and Eulalia Zarate in Jalisco, Mexico. She was raised on a ranch near Guadalupe and was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria. She married Antonio Delgadillo Venegas in 1949, a union that produced two daughters and a son. She worked at Bonita Packing for many years before staying home to help raise her grandchildren.
Her lifetime passions were her family, gardening, opening her home to family and friends, playing cards and going to the casino. She is survived by her daughters, Gracie Venegas (Bob Harper), Terri Melena (Richard), grandchildren Tim Vincent (Sydney), Elyssa Ibarra (John), Steven Melena (Ady) and Elizabeth Melena, as well as great grandchildren Kathryn Claybaugh, Grace Anne Vincent, Jordan Vincent, Jonathan Ibarra, Isabella Ibarra, Amaree Copado, Manae Copado and Max Melena. She is also survived by siblings Josie Castellanos, Sally Hernandez, Maggie Hernandez, Frank Razo, Mercy Ogas, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Antonio Venegas, son Tony Venegas, brothers John Zarate, Joaquin Zarate, Nash Zarate and sister Mary Hernandez.
Visitation will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Thursday, January 2 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church January 3 at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial services at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Santa Maria Hospice and Alejandro's Residential Care Facility for the Elderly for their kindness during the passing of our mother.
You have free articles remaining.
Flowers can be sent care of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudley-hoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.