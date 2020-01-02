Annie Zarate Vengas

Annie Zarate Venegas, age 86, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 28, 2019. She was born February 28, 1933 to Ignacio and Eulalia Zarate in Jalisco, Mexico. She was raised on a ranch near Guadalupe and was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria. She married Antonio Delgadillo Venegas in 1949, a union that produced two daughters and a son. She worked at Bonita Packing for many years before staying home to help raise her grandchildren.

Her lifetime passions were her family, gardening, opening her home to family and friends, playing cards and going to the casino. She is survived by her daughters, Gracie Venegas (Bob Harper), Terri Melena (Richard), grandchildren Tim Vincent (Sydney), Elyssa Ibarra (John), Steven Melena (Ady) and Elizabeth Melena, as well as great grandchildren Kathryn Claybaugh, Grace Anne Vincent, Jordan Vincent, Jonathan Ibarra, Isabella Ibarra, Amaree Copado, Manae Copado and Max Melena. She is also survived by siblings Josie Castellanos, Sally Hernandez, Maggie Hernandez, Frank Razo, Mercy Ogas, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Antonio Venegas, son Tony Venegas, brothers John Zarate, Joaquin Zarate, Nash Zarate and sister Mary Hernandez.