Annette Mary Chapman, 60, of Santa Maria, Ca passed away with family by her side at Cottage Hospital on 4/27/2019. Annette was born in San Jose, Ca on 9/26/1958 to Nick and Mickey Rodriguez. They moved to Santa Maria when Annette was 5 and have lived there since. Annette was a graduate of Santa Maria High School and also attended college where she received her paralegal degree. Annette moved to Oregon in the late 70's and got married and had two children Carl and Kara. During her time in Oregon she worked for Key Bank for 7 years and then moved back down to California after divorcing and meeting her now husband James Chapman. When she moved back to Santa Maria she worked for Mid State Bank for 7+ years then started working for Allan Hancock College and was there for 21 years. Annette was and always will be a person to remember. She leaves behind her husband James Chapman of Santa Maria, her children Carl & Kara Bondietti of Ontario, Ca, her parents Nick and Mickey Rodriguez of Santa Maria, her brother and sister in law Ronnie and Suzy Rodriguez of Santa Maria, and her niece's Vanessa Malangko, Melissa Cooper and Andrea Rodriguez. Her services will be held as follows: 5/9 at 6 p.m. - Rosary - St. Mary's Catholic church, 5/10 at 1:30 p.m. - Mass - St. Mary's Church, there will be two celebrations of life. One after the services on 5/10 at Elks Lodge and one on 5/11 at Cool Hand Luke's from 10-12. Any donations can be made day of or you can go to our GoFundMe link below:
https://www.gofundme.com/annette-chapman?member=2156162&fbclid=IwAR23tz6W0a5h9_MYJ8MicRwXVuDTYzvQ7p3ot9VbrHC3UgTA2t2SX7yyuB8
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.