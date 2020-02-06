The second of six children, Annette Healy (née O'Brien) was born in Limerick, Ireland in 1940 to Paddy and Lily (Reid) O'Brien. She was raised in “the parish,” a tight-knit community surrounded by music, literature, dancing, rugby, theater, and a love of life that would stay with her throughout her own life. In her youth, she attended St. Mary's school, and enjoyed Irish dancing and acting in plays. In 1969 she would marry George Healy; their families were close, and they grew up just across the bridge from each other. Annette immigrated to Santa Monica, California with George later that year. Over the next five years, they would have three children. In 1980, they moved to Santa Maria, California.

Her life's work was raising her children, John, Michael, and Elaine.

She taught them by example how to enjoy life, find humor in everything, to accept and not judge others, and to appreciate differences. She always had an open door for their many friends, and took great pleasure in being with her family, enjoying music, watching hockey, camping, swimming in the ocean, and taking her kids to their numerous practices and lessons.

Ultimately, she gave them the greatest gift: unconditional love. She was by all accounts an exemplary mother.