The second of six children, Annette Healy (née O'Brien) was born in Limerick, Ireland in 1940 to Paddy and Lily (Reid) O'Brien. She was raised in “the parish,” a tight-knit community surrounded by music, literature, dancing, rugby, theater, and a love of life that would stay with her throughout her own life. In her youth, she attended St. Mary's school, and enjoyed Irish dancing and acting in plays. In 1969 she would marry George Healy; their families were close, and they grew up just across the bridge from each other. Annette immigrated to Santa Monica, California with George later that year. Over the next five years, they would have three children. In 1980, they moved to Santa Maria, California.
Her life's work was raising her children, John, Michael, and Elaine.
She taught them by example how to enjoy life, find humor in everything, to accept and not judge others, and to appreciate differences. She always had an open door for their many friends, and took great pleasure in being with her family, enjoying music, watching hockey, camping, swimming in the ocean, and taking her kids to their numerous practices and lessons.
Ultimately, she gave them the greatest gift: unconditional love. She was by all accounts an exemplary mother.
Her family and friends will remember that Annette enjoyed music to its fullest, often breaking out in song or dancing an Irish jig. She had an affinity for all things whimsical, a keen intuition, and a warm nature that made everyone feel welcome. She always rooted for the underdog. She will be deeply missed by her grandkids whom she loved dearly. Above all else, she and George had a marriage to be admired--one of ease, humor, and great love.
Annette is survived by her husband of 50 years, George Healy; her sons John Healy of Portland, Oregon and Michael Healy of Santa Maria, California; her daughter Elaine Healy and son-in-law Bryan Eskew of Santa Maria, California; her grandchildren Desmond and Ian Healy and Fiona and Maeve Eskew; and her siblings Brian O'Brien (Olive), Pat O'Brien (Deirdre), Mary Raftopoulos (George) and Deirdre Lubek (George), all of Ireland.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paddy and Lily O'Brien, and sister Betty O'Brien.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, Orcutt, CA with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Annette's name to Allan Hancock College's PCPA Theater.
