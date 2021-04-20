Anne Lee Miller passed away in Santa Maria, California on April 9, 2021 at the age of 86. Anne was born in Chicago where she lived until the family relocated to La Grange, Illinois. She studied Journalism at Iowa State College (Ames, IA), and it was at Ames that she met her future husband, Jerry Miller, of Mason City, Iowa. They were married in June 1955. Jerry was drafted and she accompanied him to Frankfurt, Germany where their son, James David was born. After the Army, Kimberly Anne was born in Omaha and Virginia Lee was born in Denver. Settling in Denver, Anne taught fourth graders as a teacher 's aide for many years. She always loved working with children in the special reading classes. She played bridge with the neighborhood club and continued this passion for the rest of her life. After the children left home, she and Jerry moved to Santa Maria where she spent the rest of her days entertaining and traveling to visit family.
Anne is survived by a very large, loving family, led by her husband of 66 years, Gerald. Three children: Jim, Kim, and Ginger; seven grandchildren; Samantha, Megan, Bridget, Mallory, Christine, Adam, and Stacey; and seven great grandchildren: Nolan, Eleanor, Gracie, Amelia, Lucas, Calvin, and Cody.
For those who wish to honor Anne's memory with a donation, the family suggests a memorial to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 East Church Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
