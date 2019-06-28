Anne D. Budzisz passed from this life on June 26, 2019 due to complications from a stroke. Anne was a devout Catholic her entire life and raised her six children and fourteen grandchildren to love and serve the Lord.
Anne was born in Boston as Anne Davis Casey in October 1921. She was the third of four children to George and Lillian Casey. George and Lillian moved their family to Hollywood Ca. in the early 1920s crossing our country in a Model-T over dirt roads when there were no super highway systems.
Anne witnessed early Hollywood as a young child watching her mother sing and act with silent movie stars like Charlie Chaplin, Lilian Gish and Mae West. Her father was a math professor and coach for baseball and basketball at Boston and Loyola Colleges. She was raised to value education.
Anne graduated from Immaculate Heart High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles. She received her California Teaching Credential from the University of Southern California.
After college Anne did some fashion modeling in Hollywood. She was on the cover of Look Magazine. She also worked for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department in the County Jail.
Anne came of age during World War II. She pitched in helping the war effort in any way she could. For a time she worked at a defense plant. When VJ day came she signed up to go to Japan to serve our troops as a USO morale support specialist.
After returning from Japan she chose to teach elementary school in the oil fields of Kettleman City Ca. From there she went onto teach in the L. A. Unified School District.
In 1956 she married Joseph A. Budzisz. Joseph was a decorated World War II Navy veteran who worked in the Aerospace business as a mechanical engineer. He was part of our country's space race engineering our first ICBMs, working on the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle projects.
Joseph and Anne had 6 children between 1957 and 1965.She was a devoted wife and mother. The family moved to Santa Maria in 1973 when opportunities opened up for Joe to work on the Atlas missile program out of Vandenberg AFB. They bought a home in the Orcutt area near St. Joseph High School. She worked teaching elementary school in both the Orcutt and Santa Maria Bonita School Districts.
Anne had a passion for the Catholic Education system. She and Joe made sacrifices and put their children through St. Louis de Montfort School and St. Joseph's High School. Her enthusiasm called her back to work at St Mary's School. She finished her teaching career educating 2nd graders there.
Anne always loved her Catholic faith. She lived a simple humble life showing great love with few words. She had a great devotion to Jesus and the Blessed Mother. She prayed her Rosary daily for strength and guidance. She was active in the Legion of Mary for many years then as an auxiliary member. In the 1980s, she held various officer positions in the Legion of Mary.
Anne's greatest gift to the Catholic community here were the 28 years she spent teaching CCD classes to the children in Tanglewood. That was her passion. She loved sharing the truth of Jesus' love and worked devotedly to ensure the children in her classes made their first confessions, first communions and left with the seeds of faith firmly planted in their hearts.
Anne's greatest joy was her family. There was no limit to her love, forgiveness and example of faith lived out on a daily basis. She will be missed but the faith, truth and love she shared will live on in our hearts forever.
Anne is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents George and Lilian Casey and her siblings Clarke Casey, Patricia Casey and Adrienne Klein.
Anne is survived by her six children: Julie Budzisz of Santa Maria; Joe and Jennifer Budzisz of Arlington Texas; Peter Budzisz of Santa Maria; Andrea and Dan Kitchen of Santa Maria; Dominic Budzisz of Hershey PA; Mary Jo Bollas of Santa Maria.
Anne is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Laurie Rios; Leonard Echalas; Taz Tomota; Aspen Budzisz; BlakeNeptune; Joshua Kitchen; Meaghan Kitchen; Lily Kitchen; Liam Kitchen; Grace Kitchen; Blake Budzisz; Joe Green and Casey Green.
Services for Anne are as follows: The Rosary will be Sunday, July 7th at 5pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. There will be public viewing prior to the Rosary from 4-5pm. The funeral mass will be held Monday July 8th at 1pm at St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral mass at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
