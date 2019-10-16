On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Dr. Anna Josephine Patricia Clarke passed away at the age of 87 at her beloved Deer Haven Ranch in Suey Creek Canyon, south San Luis Obispo County, California. Cremation was requested.
Patricia and her twin brother Leo Patrick Joseph Clarke were born on March 19, 1932 in London, England to Irish parents Dr. Leo Frederick and Aloysia Mary (nee O'Brien) Clarke. Anna received her chemistry degree from University College Dublin in 1953. After immigrating to Canada from Ireland in 1956, she earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Toronto Ontario Veterinary College in 1964. Patricia married John (Sean) Francis Gilbride in England on December 19, 1953. After early years in Ireland, England, Canada, and ten years in California, Patricia and Sean proudly became United States citizens in 1974. They eventually settled in Santa Barbara, California where they raised one son, John Leo Gilbride.
In Santa Barbara, Patricia established the Cat Clinic, the second only cat-exclusive veterinary practice in the U.S. in 1965. Patricia and Sean went on to found the Veterinary Practice Publishing Company in 1971 with the publication of Feline Practice, a cat-focused medical journal and first of its kind in the veterinary industry. The company expanded successfully to include a diverse series of species-specific monthly journals.
You have free articles remaining.
Patricia led a full and adventurous life that started with a childhood vision beyond the then-limiting shores of Ireland, toward a distant paradise in the broader world. Along the journey, she traveled the world without means and later with means, enjoyed the freedom of the 1960's, and became a pioneering doctor, writer, publisher, business woman, real estate investor, entrepreneur, builder, hobby rancher, donkey breeder, local leader, wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend to many.
Her paradise was discovered at Deer Haven Ranch in the oak-covered hills above Santa Maria, California, in 1981. Patricia, known to all her Central Coast friends as Anna, was a cornerstone of Suey Creek Canyon and its oftentimes-boisterous and never-dull social scene. After many magnificent decades in the Canyon, and after losing too many of her closest friends in late years, Anna was ready to depart this world on her terms. Anna was determined to live at her ranch paradise to the end and did, fulfilling her lifelong goal. She will be greatly missed.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Sean, in 1983, and her companion of ten years, Lional Delano Herland, in 2004. She is survived by her son Leo Gilbride, daughter-in-law Karen, and three grandchildren, Liam, Brendan, and Maeve, of Grand Junction, Colorado. No funeral service is planned. A deep gratitude is owed to the staff of Central Coast Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.