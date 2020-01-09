Anna Marie Hartman, beloved mother and Nana, passed away at home surrounded by her devoted family and her kitty on January 3rd, 2020 at 95 years of age. Anna was born in San Diego, California on August 18th, 1924 to Mary (Surian) and Santo Martignago, who immigrated to California from Mofoumo, Italy in the early 1900's. She was raised in the Santa Maria Valley, her parents working at several dairy farms as well as her sister, Rosie. When she was just a young teenager, she met her future Husband and great love of her life, Ervin.

They began dating right after their graduation from Santa Maria High School. The two were engaged in November 1942 while both were attending Santa Maria Junior College (now Hancock College). After their engagement, however, Ervin was drafted into the US Army Air Corps. Anna and Ervin had intended to marry in Santa Barbara, but they were unable to get an appointment with the Justice of the Peace before he had to leave for the service. Instead she drove with family to meet his train in Yuma, Arizona. On January 22nd where they were married in Yuma before he continued along to Biloxi, Mississippi to report. Anna followed shortly thereafter. They returned to Santa Maria to start their family after he was honorably discharged from the service in 1946.