Anna Mae Sheehy, 89, of Santa Maria, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018.
Anna Mae was born May 16, 1929 in Santa Maria. She was raised and educated in Santa Maria, graduating Santa Maria High School in 1946. She proudly had a pilot's license as a teenager.
In December of 1959 Anna Mae married Dan F. “Dinny” Sheehy, Jr. She and Dinny loved to travel; whether it was taking cruises or visiting Laughlin and Reno. Anna Mae also enjoyed playing Gin Rummy and her once a month luncheons with her lady friends.
Anna Mae is survived by her sons Dan F. Sheehy and Robert Manfredi (Donna); grandchildren Edward P. Mandredi (Lori), Mary Sheehy, and Michael Sheehy; and great grandson Joseph A. Manfredi. She was preceded in death by her mother Inez Geoffroy, father Louis Cossa, step-father Ed Geoffroy, husband Dan F. Sheehy, Jr., and son Timothy Sheehy.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2018 followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will follow in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
