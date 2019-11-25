{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Lisa Luis

Anna Lisa Luis, age 86 passed away peacefully Thursday November 21st, 2019. Born in Santa Maria, Ca. to Karen and Peter Mortsen on September 03, 1933.

Services will be held at Dudley Hoffman chapel on Wednesday November 27th, 2019 at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Luis Oasis Senior Center, Orcutt Ca.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Lisa Luis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries