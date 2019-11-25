Anna Lisa Luis, age 86 passed away peacefully Thursday November 21st, 2019. Born in Santa Maria, Ca. to Karen and Peter Mortsen on September 03, 1933.
Services will be held at Dudley Hoffman chapel on Wednesday November 27th, 2019 at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Luis Oasis Senior Center, Orcutt Ca.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
