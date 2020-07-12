Anna Ellen Nickerson

With great sadness, our family announces the passing of our beloved matriarch, Anna E. Nickerson. Born June 14, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri, she passed in her 78th year on July 8, 2020, in Santa Maria, California.
Anna married the love of her life Robert B. Nickerson, in 1965 and moved to Santa Maria in 1966. They started their family in 1967 with the birth of their daughter Kathryn, and in 1974, the birth of their son, Robert. Her husband, Robert B. , preceded Anna in death in 2011. She is survived by her children Kathryn A. Nickerson-Demerdjian, her son-in-law Norair Demerdjian and grandson Chase A. Nickerson Demerdjian of Northridge, California, her son Robert A. Nickerson, her daughter-in-law Nianne Nickerson and granddaughters Paige P. Nickerson and Reese R. Nickerson of Orcutt, California.
Anna loved her family, friends, and every animal she came across deeply. She was a person who lived life to the fullest with faith, strength, grace, and compassion for others. Through the years, she also represented her community every chance she had by serving as past president of organizations such as the local chapter of The Legal Secretary Association, and The Santa Maria Symphony, while also working for the Santa Maria Valley Economic Development organization, Santa Maria Valley Hospital, various local congressional politicians, and Edward Jones Financial. Anna was also a 50-year member of the local chapter of The Order of Eastern Star and the Minerva Club. She enjoyed classical music, gardening, and her volunteer work with the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
A private graveside service will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A celebration of Annas life will be held in the near future at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Orcutt.
Anyone wanting to contribute in Annas name, the family requests contributions to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation in Santa Barbara or The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
