Anna Bell Strawhun

Ann Strawhun, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, realtor, property manager, tennis player, choir member, youth group leader, small business owner, caregiver, friend, and fiercely independent woman passed away at home with her children surrounding her in Santa Maria, CA on August 17, 2020. She was kind, loving and generous to all she knew.
Ann was born on October 17, 1927 to Adam and Clara (Graves) Tabor in Pyatt Arkansas. She and her family lived in a one room “shack” on her paternal grandparent's farm in Tabor Holler, Arkansas. Ann's mother Clara died of pneumonia when Ann was seven years old and her sister Thelma, only 14, raised Ann, her sister Lucille and baby brother Lavawn. Their father was a truck driver, worked on the family farm and worked in maintenance for the railroad.
As a teenager Ann worked as a waitress at a relative's diner to earn the money for a bus ticket to go to Sacramento to help Thelma and Lucille with the birth of their children. She later went to Los Angeles to help her Uncles family after the birth of their child. Through the moves she continued going to high school. While in LA she began working at a plant that manufactured airplane wings for the war, a true “Rosie the Riveter”. There she was introduced to a like-minded woman who became a life long friend and later her sister-in-law. Ann left the defense plant to work at the telephone company, her soon to be sister-in-law followed.
Ann married Amos Strawhun in 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last June before Amos' passing that August. She was a wonderfully supportive wife and loved Amos' family as her own. Their first home was an unfinished garage in Baldwin Park, CA near Amos' family. Ann continued working at the telephone company as Amos finished his teaching degree. They moved to Pearblossom, CA when he got a teaching job in Little Rock, CA. They often went back to Baldwin Park to visit and help his family. Children, Debra and Steven were born in Pearblossom in 1955 and 1957 and Michael was born in Santa Maria in 1963. The family moved to Santa Maria when Amos accepted a position as Assistant Superintendent in the Orcutt School District. Amos' father and sister moved to Santa Maria from Baldwin Park. Ann was largely in charge of their care as Amos continued to attend USC working on his Doctorate. She began her real estate and property management career in the 70's and continued this career through the 2000's. As a Realtor she loved matching families with the right home and was committed to helping people. Retirement allowed her to focus on Amos and property management, enjoying her grandchildren and hosting all the family reunions.
Ann is survived by her daughter Debra Strawhun, son Steven Strawhun, son Michael Strawhun, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and sister Thelma Creekmore. She was preceded in death by her husband Amos, sister Lucille and brother Lavawn (Bud). Ann spent her life caring for others and was a strong independent, loving lady all her life.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am August 22 in the outdoor quad area of the Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 903 Patterson Rd. The service will adhere to Santa Barbara County Covid-19 protocol. Ann will be buried in Palmdale near their home in Pearblossom beside Amos and his family.
