Anna Alvarez Garcia (99), of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family as they recited the rosary on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, with Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 3 at 9:30 AM. Both services will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Moreno Mortuary.
Anna was born in El Modena, a suburb of Orange, California to Miguel and Soledad Alvarez on April 15, 1922. She attended grade school in El Modena, Santa Paula and Carpinteria. Anna married Gilbert Garcia on April 25, 1948, at the old St. Mary's Church in Santa Maria. They had five children: Arthur, Arleen, Eleanor, Gilbert and Andy.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, her husband Gilbert, and her son-in-law, Bob Abadajos. Her only surviving sibling is Arnie Alvarez.
Anna is survived by her children: Arthur and Carmen Garcia, Arleen and Rogelio Flores, Eleanor Abadajos, Gilbert and Luanne Garcia, Andrew and Rosa Garcia. Grandchildren: Rogelio Flores and his wife Jennifer, Miguel Garcia and his wife Laura, Nicole Garcia and her husband Dan Lindner, Christina (Flores) Bullard and her husband Ramon, Andrew Garcia, Elena Garcia, Steven Garcia and his wife Ali, David Garcia, and Victoria Garcia. Great-grandchildren: Matthew and Isabella Garcia.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Andrew, David, Nicole, Rogelio, Steven, and Victoria.
Earlier in her life, Anna worked in the home, fields and food processing plants. She also worked at the Santa Maria Preschool for many years. She enjoyed helping many children of the Santa Maria Valley build a strong educational foundation. She believed education is the key to success.
Anna had a passion for gardening. Her yard was always full of a large variety of happy plants. She enjoyed sharing flowers with her friends, spending time with her grandchildren and sharing a piece of chocolate, which always brought a smile. She took every opportunity to travel when possible and had many outings with the senior clubs and her family. A lifelong Catholic, she enjoyed making and praying thousands of rosaries.
Anna's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Richard Zachrich, Kristin Alden, RN, Santa Maria Hospice, and her care providers, Eva and Valerie. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Preschool or Santa Maria Hospice.
