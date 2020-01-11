Ann West Ruhge

They moved to Lompoc in 1994 and Ann became very active in the Lompoc community. She has served on several community committees including: Member of the Board of Directors of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce for 6 years and Chairman of the Board in 2005-2006; Participated on the Chamber's Olde Towne Market Committee for 13 years as Chair of the Business & Community Organizations Booths; Co-Chaired the Brushes & Blues Community Arts Festival in 2002 and chaired it from 2003 to 2006; Chaired the California Mural Symposium in 2000 for the Lompoc Mural Society; Served as the Lompoc Hospital's Foundation Coordinator for 3 years; Served on their Community Education and Public Relations Committees and the Special Events Committee participating in their annual Golf Tournament, Christmas Home Tea & Tour and Walk-A-Thon for 8 years; Served on the Lompoc Hospital Foundation's Board of Trustees; Served on the Alpha Literary & Improvement Club's Board of Directors as 1st Vice President and as President for 2005-2007 and 2014-2015; Designed the new Membership Directory and wrote the Alphagram newsletter for many years; Served on the Surf/Ocean Beach Commission since it was begun; Member of the Lompoc Women in Chambers of Commerce and served as Secretary and President in 2011-2013; Member of the Lompoc Valley Republican Women's Club Federated serving as Secretary, Newsletter Chairman, Program Chair and Co-Chair of the Art Show & Wine Tasting Event; Was President from 2015-2017; Appointed to the Lompoc Planning Commission in 2001 and served for 6 years;