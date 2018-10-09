Anita Gleason

Anita Marie Clason Gleason passed away at 4:17 AM Friday, August 24, 2018 at home with family members present.
Anita was born January 27, 1935, to Ervin Carrol Clason and Rose Lilly Eckert, Clason, at home birth, at Millboro, S.D.
Anita was the youngest of four, with three older brothers, Alfred Ervin, Carrol Eugene, and John Edward Clason.
The family lived on a farm in S.D. In 1946 they moved to Nebraska, first living at Ainsworth, NE and then at Fremont, NE.
June 1947 the family moved to Orenco, Oregon.
Two years later, August 1949, Anita met the love of her life, a year later, on September 30, 1950 she married Robert (Bob) Duane Gleason. Three daughters Dayle, Debra & Dorinda were born to them, at the Jones hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon, within four years.
December 1956, the family of five moved to Los Angeles, for which they thought would be a couple years in California but turned into 61 years.
Son Dana was adopted into the family while in L.A. on January 3, 1964.
August 21, 1964 brought another move this time to Santa Maria, CA. and another son Donovan was adopted into the family Sept. 15, 1966.
Anita & family have lived in the same house in Santa Maria, CA from 1964 to present time. Anita learned to be a seamstress sewing for her three daughters and later her sons. She made shirts and suits for the boys and also suits for her husband Bob. She was an expert seamstress.
She enjoyed knitting and crochet work, knitting many sweaters for the family. She crocheted over 30 king-size afghan's, which she gave to relatives and friends.
The family was a member of Oak Knolls Baptist Church of Santa Maria for 24 years, then moving membership to Orcutt Christian Church in 1989-2013. Anita was always active in the church as leader and worker, serving as treasurer for 20 years.
The past three years Bob and Anita have been attending Coast Hills Baptist Church in Orcutt, CA
Family was very important to her and it was a great blessing to her to see all her children continue in their faith in God, as they moved away from home. And passing on their love for our Lord to their children, was a great blessing to Anita.
Being ever concerned about her children, she was active in PTA. Was President of the Orcutt Jr. High School PTA in 1967-68. For the same reason she was a stay at home Mom, to be there when they arrived home from school.
Anita did work for short times, as Hostess for different restaurants, such as Bob's Big Boy, in Eaglerock and Glendale CA. while living in L.A. and Hunter's Inn, in 1972 in Santa Maria, when it was also a restaurant.
She worked at Sees Candy in Downtown L.A. at 2 different stores, plus Sees in Glendale and Highland Park, CA.
She is survived by husband Bob Gleason, of 68 yrs. Daughters Dayle Shobe, Cantu, Debra & Don Rolando, Dorinda & Darryl Ergle, sons Dana Gleason, Donovan & Cheryl Gleason. She is survived by five Grand-children Wendy Shobe, Betty & Steve Temple and David & Crystal Shobe of Van Wert, Ohio. Rob & Carolyn Spain of Madera, CA. Deanna Rolando of Oakland, CA. She has thirteen Great Grandchildren. They are Austin, Richard and Brady Temple of Van Wert, Ohio. Caitlin, David, Caleb, & Caine Shobe of Van Wert, Ohio, Xavier, Aidan, Arianna & Isabella Spain of Madera, CA, and Christian & Taylar Spain of Wichita, KS. One great-great granddaughter, Serenity Temple of Van Wert, OH. She is survived by brother Carrol & Wilma of Ontario, OR, and John's wife Joanne of Vancouver, WA. And many nieces and nephews.
Anita was preceded in death by her father Ervin Clason 1979 and mother Rose Clason 1995. Both were living in Portland, OR. Grandson Stephen Matthew Spain of Oklahoma died January 2001, at the age of 25 years. Brother Alfred Clason Sept. 2008. Sister-in-law Wilma Jean Clason July 2006, and brother, John Clason Oct. 8, 2016.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday October 13, 2018 at Coast Hills Baptist Church 650 W. Rice Ranch Road Santa Maria, CA.
