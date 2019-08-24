Aniceta Usita Ugo died on August 16, 2019 at the age of 93. Aniceta was born in the Philippines and came to the United States in 1960 where she worked as a farm laborer. She was an active member of the St. John Neumann Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Aniceta leaves behind sisters Cecilia Usita and Felicitas Orlando, children Tim and Cindy Ugo and Vida and Tony Rabanal, and grandchildren Timothy, Jr. (TJ), Brandon, Jessa, and Troy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and the Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. The Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
