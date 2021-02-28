We have lost one of the best... One of the best sons, one of the best brothers, one of the best uncles and one of the best friends we could have ever hoped for.
Angelo Sandy passed away suddenly at Arroyo Grande Hospital on February 19, 2021. Angelo was 51 yrs old. He was raised in Arroyo Grande, California where he attended local schools and graduated from AGHS in 1987. Angelo loved his family, friends and community and was well-loved in return. As a Central Coast native he participated in several different sports throughout his school years. Most of his favorite times were spent surfing, hiking, camping, and above all- fishing.
He was also an excellent mechanic and car builder and with these skills he was able to complete one of his major projects, the rebuilding and finishing of his 1965 Chevrolet Impala.
After graduation from AGHS, he attended Wyoming Technical Institute and obtained his A.S. degree in Automotive Technology in 1988. Following his time at Wyoming Tech, he pursued many different jobs but found his real career at PG&E starting in 2002. He really thrived during his time at PG&E, starting as an apprentice lineman and working his way up to Compliance Inspector and Supervisor.
He was passionate about the ocean and was active in fishing tournaments while hanging out with his many friends at Port San Luis. He pursued his dream of purchasing his own fishing boat and started with SANDMAN I and within the last two years was the proud owner of SANDMAN II.
Angelo was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Roy and Rose Jones and Dorothy and Ron Sandy. He is survived by his mother Sandy (Kent) Blankenburg, his father Steve (Linda) Sandy, his sister Gina (Jason) Munger, his nephew Cameron (Sydney) Munger, his niece Maddison Munger and his brother Todd Vido. He also leaves behind many extended family members and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year.
Rest well Angelo, the sea is calling...
