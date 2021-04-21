Our precious mother and grandmother, Angelina Soriano Bautista, passed away comfortably Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was 83 years old. She was born in Morong Rizal, Philippines on May 1, 1937 to Martin and Eufracia Soriano. She grew up the second oldest of six children and developed early maternal instincts helping her parents care for her younger brother and sisters. As she became a young woman, she pursued a career as a seamstress and also continued to help care for her numerous nieces and nephews. As time went on, she met Cipriano Bautista, the man of her dreams. The two wed, and Cipriano brought her with him to the United States where she had one son and her family grew. The remainder of her life was devotion to her family and her four grandchildren. They were her life. She loved to cook, and enjoy the world with them and watch them grow up. She was a devout Christian and not a night went by where she wasn't in prayer. She enjoyed company with friends, grandchildren's sports, and an occasional casino trip.
She is survived by her only son and his wife James and Sunny Bautista of Guadalupe, CA; her step sons and their wives Perry and Jackie Bautista of San Francisco, CA, Lynn and Donna Bautista of La Quinta, CA; and grandchildren Shayla, Jasun, Soleil, Jaxon, Laura, Michael, and numerous sisters, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother Eufracia Soriano, father Martin Soriano, sister Corazon Cruz, brother Rudolfo Soriano, and her beloved husband Cipriano Mendoza Bautista.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Catholic Funeral mass at:
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 1164 Obispo St, Guadalupe, CA 93434 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10am
Angelina will be laid down to rest at the Guadalupe Cemetery a private ceremony will be held for the immediate family.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
