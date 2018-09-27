Angelica S. Lucero

Angelica Seferina Lucero, 80, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on September 19, 2018. She was born in Fort Lupton, Colorado to Daniel and Faustina Lucero. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna Lee Salazar and brother, Pete Lucero, brother in laws Jacob Pacheco and Oscar L. Ferrari.
Angelica attended local schools from grammar school to High School, graduating from Santa Maria High School with the class of 1956.
She retired from Santa Barbara County in 2003 after 24 years of service. It is then her only grandchild was born and she chose to travel to the Bay area to help raise her granddaughter. Angelica's wonderful and loving personality was felt by all who knew her. She liked to have fun and enjoyed traveling to see her granddaughter compete in basketball and volleyball.
Angelica is survived by her son, Daniel, his wife, Angie and her granddaughter, Bella, the light of her world. She is also survived by sisters Mary Pacheco, Adelaide Ferrari and Frances Ferrari (Joe), brother in law, Frank Salazar, numerous nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces and of course all her wonderful friends.
Visitation will be at 5:00 pm, October 3 and a rosary will follow at 6:00 pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. A Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption church on October 4 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon and Celebration of Life at St. Mary's parish hall.
A private burial will be in the family plot at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop O'Doud High School, c/o Athletic director, 9500 Stearns Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605 or St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 414 E. Church St., Santa Maria, CA 93454.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
