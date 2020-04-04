Angelena “Angie" Manos, 78, passed away peacefully after a fearless battle with lung cancer. A service will be planned when we no longer have to fear Coronavirus.
Angie was born on November 14, 1942 in Santa Maria, Calif., to Bessie and George Manos.
She was an accomplished dancer as a child and performed for KSBY in San Luis Obispo. When she was 18, she married Thomas C. Moore from Paris, Texas. They moved to Los Angeles, CA where they raised 4 children. In 1976 they moved to a small farm in Hillsboro, Oregon. Angie worked for Tektronix building circuitboards.
Later, she moved back to Santa Maria, the place closest to her heart, where she had many friends and family. Her closest friends, Georgia “Sandra” Silva, Sophia Robel and Carol Manos, were her constant companions.
Angie was known as yiayia to her grandchildren and she spent years lovingly assisting her grown children raise their kids. Her philosophy was congruent with other grandparents, to spare the rod and shower them with love and teach them “Philotimo."
Her favourite job outside of playing a key role in her grandkids lives, was in Santa Maria where she worked as an activities director for a Senior Care facility. Her favourite restaurant was “The Swiss Chalet,” as it was owned by her father, then passed on to her brother and his now owned by George J. Manos and wife, Ande Manos of Santa Maria. Many family celebrations were held at the Swiss, throughout her life.
Her final chapter was spent in Huntington Beach where she lived with her daughter's family while improving her health. She joined the Better Breathers program at Hoag Hospital, stayed fit by participating in their pulmonary rehab exercise program where she rarely missed a class. She attended church at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church in Irvine where she practiced Philotimo 95 percent of time! Even our mom wasn't perfect! She volunteered at the Epilepsy Support Network of Orange County and attended their monthly meetings as an important member of their community of support. She was fully supported in her struggle with cancer surrounded by family, including her son-in-law Tom Weizoerick, daughter Janna, niece Georgia Durst and granddaughter Madison Nicole Weizoerick, and loving dog Hana Bear.
She is survived by daughters Barbara K. Moore of Lake Oswego, OR., Janna L. Moore of Huntington Beach, CA., sons Thomas John Moore of Fresno, CA., Dale J. Moore of Littleton, Colorado and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie (Panos) Manos and George Manos, sister Jennie Durst, and brother Spiro Manos, and adopted brothers, Paul and John Theodosis. Angelena Manos was buried at Santa Maria Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Manos family plot. May her memory be eternal.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.