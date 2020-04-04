× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Angelena “Angie" Manos, 78, passed away peacefully after a fearless battle with lung cancer. A service will be planned when we no longer have to fear Coronavirus.

Angie was born on November 14, 1942 in Santa Maria, Calif., to Bessie and George Manos.

She was an accomplished dancer as a child and performed for KSBY in San Luis Obispo. When she was 18, she married Thomas C. Moore from Paris, Texas. They moved to Los Angeles, CA where they raised 4 children. In 1976 they moved to a small farm in Hillsboro, Oregon. Angie worked for Tektronix building circuitboards.

Later, she moved back to Santa Maria, the place closest to her heart, where she had many friends and family. Her closest friends, Georgia “Sandra” Silva, Sophia Robel and Carol Manos, were her constant companions.

Angie was known as yiayia to her grandchildren and she spent years lovingly assisting her grown children raise their kids. Her philosophy was congruent with other grandparents, to spare the rod and shower them with love and teach them “Philotimo."