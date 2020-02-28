Angela Haifi-Madrigal, age 54, passed away on February 3, 2020, after a short but difficult battle with cancer. She was born on January 22, 1966 in Kuwait City, Kuwait. She grew up in Arcadia, California until her family moved to the Central Coast in 1995. While in Santa Maria, she worked for many years as a Building Permit Supervisor for the City of Santa Maria where she achieved many accolades including the Going The Extra Mile (GEM)” Award. She was recognized for “being instrumental in providing exemplary customer service and outstanding leadership to the front counter staff, for showing special initiative, creativity, teamwork, and entrepreneurial spirit, for innovative cost containment efforts, and for finding solutions and accommodating the customer by always going the extra mile.” She was very proud of her work there and her family often runs into homeowners, business owners, and contractors that she had assisted over the years who were very grateful for her hard work and dedication.
Angie also helped run her father's restaurant for many years, King's Table Buffet, which was located in the mall. She enjoyed working with her father, Akram Haifi, and it was there that she met the love of her life, Ezequiel Madrigal. Eze and Angie were soon inseparable and married in 1997. After Akram sold the restaurant, Angie and Eze began remodeling and improving homes; they enjoyed working together and improving properties but nothing gave them more joy than turning over the keys to a happy family who would now be enjoying their new home. They also loved to watch sports together and take cruises.
Angie was very much a nurturer and took excellent care of her parents, Akram and Veolit Haifi in their ailing years. She was a strong influence and the best bigger sister to Sonya Haifi as well as a loving auntie to niece, Adriana Panting. She also enjoyed spending time with her mother-in-law, Teresa Madrigal, and all of her in-laws, their spouses, and her many nieces and nephews in the Madrigal and Panting/Galo families. Angela will be remembered for her kind heart, good nature, as a smart business woman, and for being extremely generous and caring with all her family and friends.
Angela Haifi-Madrigal is survived by her Husband, Ezequiel Madrigal; sister, Sonya Haifi; her niece, Adriana Panting; and many other in-laws, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews in Santa Maria, Los Angeles, and Canada….all of whom she loved deeply.
The family is deeply saddened by her loss and in honor of her wishes will not be having a formal service but rather a gathering of family and friends in the gardens of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria on Sunday, March 15th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in any amount in honor of Angie to the American Cancer Society.
