Angela Haifi-Madrigal, age 54, passed away on February 3, 2020, after a short but difficult battle with cancer. She was born on January 22, 1966 in Kuwait City, Kuwait. She grew up in Arcadia, California until her family moved to the Central Coast in 1995. While in Santa Maria, she worked for many years as a Building Permit Supervisor for the City of Santa Maria where she achieved many accolades including the Going The Extra Mile (GEM)” Award. She was recognized for “being instrumental in providing exemplary customer service and outstanding leadership to the front counter staff, for showing special initiative, creativity, teamwork, and entrepreneurial spirit, for innovative cost containment efforts, and for finding solutions and accommodating the customer by always going the extra mile.” She was very proud of her work there and her family often runs into homeowners, business owners, and contractors that she had assisted over the years who were very grateful for her hard work and dedication.