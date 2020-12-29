Angela G. Beas

Angela Beas 93, of Nipomo passed away on December 15, 2020 in Santa Maria due to complications of Covid-19.
Angela was born on October 2, 1927 to Jose and Guadalupe Gomez in El Paso, Texas. She attended local schools in El Paso and moved with her family at an early age to California and settled in Paso Robles.
In 1946, she met the love of her life Pedro Beas and they were married on January 19th 1947. Married over 50 years, they went on to have 8 children, Betty, Ophelia, Carlos, Martha, Peter, Sylvia, Lynn, and David.
Angela was a homemaker and dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. She was a very loving mother who supported her children through their passions and difficulties of their lives. Regardless of the circumstances she was always available to her family.
Angela was passionate about her family but also enjoyed artwork, gardening, sewing and had a knack for fixing things around the household. Her family was her central focus; everything revolved around her family, she was the glue that kept them together. Our mother Angela will be greatly missed.
Angela was preceded in death by her sister Evelyn Nunez in 1990, her daughter Lynn Beas Mascarenas in 1993, our father Pedro Beas in 1997, her mother Guadalupe Guerrero in 2001, and daughter Angie Beas in 2014. She is survived by her children Betty Ramos, Ophelia Blanco, Carlos Beas, Martha Beas, Peter Beas, Sylvia Beas, David Beas and Tony Castillo. She is also survived by her 27 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held at Lori Family Mortuary, December 30th 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. No one will be admitted without a mask, and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Rosary and church services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Nipomo on December 31st 9:30 A.M., burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery
