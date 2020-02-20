Angela A. Baez, 98, long time resident of old Orcutt, passed away on February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 26, 1921 in Tlazazalca, Michiocan, Mexico. Angela moved to Guadalupe, CA with her family to join her father who worked with the Southern Pacific Railroad. They moved to Santa Maria a few years later where she attended the local elementary schools. She met the love of her life, Manuel S. Baez and had a brief courtship and married on September 11, 1942.
She is survived by her five children Henrietta Beach (Gerald) of Tracy, CA, Manuel Baez, Jr. (Mary) of Santa Maria, Alfred Baez (Linda) of Florence, AZ, Gilbert Baez (Traci) of Sahuarita, AZ and Rachel Baez of Orcutt. She is also survived by seven grandkids, Tony Beach, Kerry Hinds, Christopher Castro, Renee Castro, Vanessa Baez, Isabella Baez and Angelina Baez; eight great grandkids and four great great grandkids. She is survived by her five brothers, Andy Andrade, Ignacio Andrade (Margaret), Leonard Andrade, Joe Andrade (Adeline) and Paul Andrade as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonardo and Margarita Andrade, sister Helen Andrade, sisters-in-law Betty Andrade and Becky Andrade, and her beloved husband of 56 years Manuel S. Baez.
Angela was so proud of the fact she was a homemaker for over 78 years. She took great pride of the loving home she maintained for her Husband and children. She encouraged her kids to join 4-H and cub scouts and boy scouts. She loved making the girls their school clothes and crocheting beautiful personalized afghans for all her kids and grandkids. Her true passion was gardening, she was truly a wonderful gardener and loved spending hours in her yard tending her many roses, hydrangeas, orchids and numerous fruit trees. Mom was the heart of the family and will be missed by all; we know we have a special guardian angel watching over us now.
The family would like to thank the staff a Wilshire Hospice, especially Ticara, Esperanza and Stella for being so caring and kind to our Mother during her final months. Also special thanks to Sylvia Herrera, her caregiver of several years and Alma Herrera, her caregiver during her final six months, she grew to love you both and we truly appreciate the great care, love and companionship demonstrated to her by you.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Scripture Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. also in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 with internment immediately following in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
