Angela A. Baez, 98, long time resident of old Orcutt, passed away on February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 26, 1921 in Tlazazalca, Michiocan, Mexico. Angela moved to Guadalupe, CA with her family to join her father who worked with the Southern Pacific Railroad. They moved to Santa Maria a few years later where she attended the local elementary schools. She met the love of her life, Manuel S. Baez and had a brief courtship and married on September 11, 1942.

She is survived by her five children Henrietta Beach (Gerald) of Tracy, CA, Manuel Baez, Jr. (Mary) of Santa Maria, Alfred Baez (Linda) of Florence, AZ, Gilbert Baez (Traci) of Sahuarita, AZ and Rachel Baez of Orcutt. She is also survived by seven grandkids, Tony Beach, Kerry Hinds, Christopher Castro, Renee Castro, Vanessa Baez, Isabella Baez and Angelina Baez; eight great grandkids and four great great grandkids. She is survived by her five brothers, Andy Andrade, Ignacio Andrade (Margaret), Leonard Andrade, Joe Andrade (Adeline) and Paul Andrade as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonardo and Margarita Andrade, sister Helen Andrade, sisters-in-law Betty Andrade and Becky Andrade, and her beloved husband of 56 years Manuel S. Baez.