Heaven gained an Angel on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Angel David Morales, 21, was born October 18, 1999 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Nicole Moreno and Axel David Morales. Angel 's family moved back to Santa Maria in 2000. He attended school in Santa Maria at Tunnel Elementary, Tommy Kunst Jr. High, and St. Joseph High School, graduating in 2017.
Angel started playing for Westside Little League in 2005, then went to Northside Little League in 2007 where he would play for the Minors, Majors, and Babe Ruth. Angel's nickname throughout Little League was "Chicken Little". Angel won multiple championships while playing at Northside. He won the League City and Valley Championship during the time he played for the minor Brewers. He continued his great play with the major Indians, winning three league titles, two city titles, and three valley titles.
Angel started umpiring, which was a desire of his, at the young age of 13. He had to get parental consent, and his Mom sat at every game with him, while he learned to do what he would eventually be known and popular for. He loved spending time out at the ?elds with the kids and their families.
Angel was proud to be a Knight! He attended St. Joseph High School from 2013 until his graduation in 2017. During his time as a Knight, Angel continued his passion for playing baseball, playing on JV his Freshmen and Sophomore year and Varsity his Junior and Senior years. Angel was an active ASB o?cer. He traveled to various locations with his ASB group, helped to coordinate and facilitate activities for fellow classmates, and did works of Christian service like volunteering in the community.
Angel was a hardworking young man who felt that believing in yourself and hard work would earn you success.
On November 3, 2020, Angel was anxiously awaiting the moment to welcome his babygirl, Malaya Anela Morales into this world. Angel was excited to become a father and Malaya was de?nitely his pride and joy. Angel and Maya were married December 7, 2020 in Santa Maria.
Angel loved to travel and go on last minute road trips. He loved to just drive and go to random places and his favorite stop was the beach. He loved his family, his close friends, and enjoyed barbecuing and cooking for gatherings. He was the life of the party, and his friends would call him, "The Hype Man". You could always count on him having a pack in hand, or o?ering to bring something to make the party worthwhile. You always knew where he was because of his laugh, it was contagious and made everyone around him laugh. If he laughed at you, he loved you.
He enjoyed being affiliated with the local car clubs and car shows with Uncle Frank and "The Homies". If you just met him for the first time, he had a way of making you feel like family, and family was everything to him.
Angel is survived by his wife Maya Morales, daughter Malaya Morales (whom he called "My Baby"), mother Nicole Moreno, father Axel David Morales (Lanette), sisters Alicia Morales and Devin Moreno, brother Uriyah Rodriguez, grandma Jenny Meza, grandpa Joe Cabrera, uncle Frank Y. Moreno III (aunt Elisa), aunt Christina Alvarez (uncle Emelio), uncle Frankie David Moreno (aunt Samantha), grandfather Cesar Morales, uncle Cesar O. Morales, 2ndLt USMC (aunt Alexis), and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved very much.
Angel was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Morales of Royal Oak, Michigan, in October of 2020 and grandfather, Frank Yracheta Moreno of Grover Beach, California in August of 2003.
Services for Angel have taken place. Angel's wife Maya, mother Nicole, father Axel David and family would like to send out their heartfelt gratitude for the community's support and contributions during this di?cult time. Everyone has been extremely supportive, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to experience all the memories and love you have shown for Angel.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
