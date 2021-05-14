Angel A. Guerrero, 75 passed away peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia and two daughters Lisa Pineda and Melissa Guerrero, his grandchildren and Great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother Augustina Manriquez, his brother and numerous aunts and uncles.
A private viewing for the immediate family will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4:30 PM to 5 Pm and a rosary starting at 5 PM. A celebration of lice will be held sometime in June.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.