Angel A. Guerrero, 75 passed away peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife Sylvia and two daughters Lisa Pineda and Melissa Guerrero, his grandchildren and Great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother Augustina Manriquez, his brothers and numerous aunts and uncles and son Mark.

A private viewing for the immediate family will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4:30 PM to 5 PM and a rosary starting at 5 PM. A celebration of life will be held sometime in June.

