Andrew Cantu, 68, born in Harlingen, Texas to Fernando and Lucille Cantu (both deceased) passed away on 12-30-20. Andrew 's passion was the music (any kind), but mostly Tejano music since he was introduced to it when he was 5 years old, by his Father, Fernando Cantu. His Father, also a musician, would take Andrew to play the accordion at the talent shows (Aficionados) every week-end in Harlingen, Texas.
The Family moved to Santa Maria in 1965 where Andrew joined a Group and played at weddings, Birthday parties, Anniversaries. His older Brother, Rodrigo, played the accordion, too and soon formed the group named Cantu Brothers Band with Willy playing the guitar.
In 1970, Andrew joined a group from Oxnard, California named "La Corporacion". He recorded albums with them. There was not an instrument Andrew couldn't play. He always entertained the family. It was always an inspiration hearing him play all the polkas he learned like Ramon Ayala's polkas and other famous groups.
Andrew moved to Houston, Texas where he joined the group "Los Andariegos" de Flaco Garcia in which he, also, recorded albums and one special song was El Cincotle.
Andrew was so talented that not only did he play the accordion, but, he tuned pianos, guitars, accordions and gave accordion lessons. He, also, composed his own music.
In 2017, Andrew was diagnosed with Mantel cell lymphoma cancer and his career started going down due to his chemo treatments. One of his hospital stays he told his Sister Lucy to take him his accordion so he could play some polkas to his nurses. Well, in his hospital gown he was playing the accordion and entertaining the nurses. They loved the change of pace and the music! That same year, he flew to Alice, Texas where he was inducted to the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame Awards and given a trophy for a Lifetime Achievement Award" for his 63 years of accordion playing. He was speechless! It can be viewed at: HTTPS://YOUTUBE.COM/MSXKMNPQY34.
He will be sadly missed by his surviving Sisters: Tina, Lucy , Yolanda, Nellie and Josie Cantu. Also, surviving Brothers, Rolando, Johnny and Willy Cantu.
Preceded in death by 2 Brothers, Rodrigo and Fernando Cantu; Sister, Teresa and Parents, Fernando Cantu and Lucille Castillo.
Andrew was laid to rest at the SM Cemetery with his Parents. No service per his request.
