Andrew Austria Armenta

Andrew Austria Armenta, age 48, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Andrew was born on January 5th, 1971, in Santa Maria. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Armenta; sisters, Audrey Armenta, Adrienne Armenta Hernandez; grandmother, Teresa Ayonayon; and his Partner in Life, Victoria Medina and children, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew L. Armenta and dad, Richard Garcia.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Andrew at First Christian Church (1550 South College Drive, Santa Maria) on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at 2:30 P.M. A reception will follow at The Eagle's Hall, (668 South College Drive, Santa Maria).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cottage Hospital, as well as Debbie Castillo-Calhoun and Anita Casarez for their dedication in our time of need.

