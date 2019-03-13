Andrew Austria Armenta, age 48, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Andrew was born on January 5th, 1971, in Santa Maria. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Armenta; sisters, Audrey Armenta, Adrienne Armenta Hernandez; grandmother, Teresa Ayonayon; and his Partner in Life, Victoria Medina and children, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew L. Armenta and dad, Richard Garcia.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Andrew at First Christian Church (1550 South College Drive, Santa Maria) on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at 2:30 P.M. A reception will follow at The Eagle's Hall, (668 South College Drive, Santa Maria).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cottage Hospital, as well as Debbie Castillo-Calhoun and Anita Casarez for their dedication in our time of need.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.