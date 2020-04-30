Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck

On June 24th, 1972, Andy married Susan Shiffrar. Many a weekend and Friday night were spent at Howie Mehlschau's cabin in the foothills, Jockos, brandings and the “Freddy” barn telling stories and having barbeques. They were blessed with two daughters, Jill Marie and Anne Cecelia. They built a home in Nipomo and they raised their girls there. Sports, 4H and County fairs began to fill their spare time.

In 2007, Union Asphalt was sold to Cal Portland and Andy was able to pursue his dream of owning a cattle and hay ranch. Always happiest on a piece of equipment, developing a new farming field or helping work the cows, he never really retired but found a great satisfaction in his new life.

Andy is survived by his wife, Susie. His two daughters, Jill and Anne and their husbands, Derek Layton and Elliot Jenks. With his big lap and arms that loved to hug, he was also known as Big Bear to his four grandchildren- Jack Goodwin, Avery Layton, Walker Jenks and Mason Jenks. He was the third child in a family of five siblings and is survived by Michelle Steiner, Lynda Barnum, Gail Hermreck and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Wilma Hermreck and his brother, Randy.