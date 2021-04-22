On April 6th 2021, Andres Contreras Gelera went to be with the Lord. Andres passed with his loving wife, son, and niece by his side. Against all odds, He struggled bravely and valiantly for nearly a year at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California showing the perseverance and strength of a true man of God.
Andres was born on October 17, 1955 in Bauan Batangas, Philippines to Antero and Juliana Gelera.
Growing up, he was a loving son who was devoted to his family. He had a passion for music and sports especially badminton. Andres graduated at Far Eastern University (FEU) in Manila and received his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. Soon after, he contributed to many projects and developments amongst many prestigious companies before coming to the United States in 1997. In the U.S. he worked at G.P. Machining and worked proudly as a machinist for 18 years.
Andres C. Gelera, leaves behind his wife Rosario Gollaba Gelera, son Adrian Jay Gelera, sister Tessie Gelera and brothers: Aurelio Gelera, Jimmy Gelera, Chris Gelera, Johnny Gelera and many family and friends whom also mourn his loss.
The loss of Andres leaves an irreplaceable void for his family and friends. However, his legacy will live on through the wonderful memories, teachings, examples and stories he gifted to his family and friends throughout his life. He was a devout Catholic, a loyal husband, and a devoted, proud father. Andres was a great provider. A hard worker; skilled at many things. His spirit is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many.
Rosary and vigil will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary at 4:30pm on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Mass will be held at Saint Mary's of the Assumption Church at 9:30am on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Burial and reception to follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
