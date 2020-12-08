Amy Josette Estrada was born to Joe and Aurora Estrada on March 28,1968. She attended Fesler Jr. High School and graduated Santa Maria High School in 1986. She was raised on Monroe Street in Santa Maria, Ca. In her younger years she was involved in the Santa Maria Boys Club where she participated in Little Miss Sweetheart pageants and Santa Maria Rangerettes.
Amy was feisty and outspoken but would do anything for anyone with the little that she had. Amy loved caring for her grandchildren, she enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting and writing. Her penmanship was beautiful just like her. She always lit up the room with her smile, sense of humor and a laugh that was contagious. Amy loved with her whole heart. She cared deeply for everyone whom came in her life, accepted her for her and never left. She accepted her friends as family. Her grandchildren where her greatest joys, she loved them with everything she had. She enjoyed listening to old school funk, you could hear her a mile away bumping away to "Flowers", by The emotions.
Amy Josette Estrada was granted her angel wings on November 20, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by immediate family. The day Amy passed away, a part of us died along with her. We will miss her every day for the rest of our lives. Amy is survived by her brother Joseph "Joey" Estrada; daughter, Aurora(Garcia) Gutierrez (Martin); son, Justin Estrada; grandchildren, Jakob, Jewls, Eddie Jr., Jax, Jayleen and baby Jesse James; along with niece, Colleen Estrada (Jimmy); niece, Amanda Estrada; Nephew, Christopher Estrada; Great Nephew, Joseph Estrada, including great nieces, cousins and friends. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Aurora and Joe Estrada; and her paternal grandparents, Amparo and Ramon Estrada.
Amy is now at peace, she will be deeply missed by all. We will always cherish the good memories and times that we spent together. A Celebration of Amy's Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Location and time is TBD. Please bring memories and stories to share. A box will be available in which to drop letters and photos to be given to her children and grandchildren. To all who have given their love and support to both Amy and her family, we thank you.
