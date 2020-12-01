You have permission to edit this article.
Amparo Castellanos
Amparo Castellanos

November 24, 2020

Amparo Castellanos, 97, Of Santa Maria, CA was called home by our lord on November 24th, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Amparo was born in D.F. Mexico on September 2nd, 1923. She was blessed with 8 children, and moved to Santa Maria Ca in the early 40's where she happily raised them.

She loved to go on family outings with her husband and children, was an avid reader, loved art and drawing, and would love to sing her favorite songs.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rafael Castellanos (Temolito), mother Arcadia, father Felipe, sister Carmen, her two sons Ralph and Ruben Castellanos, and her son-in-law Gaston Nava. She is survived by her three sons: Raul, Ricardo and Robert Castellanos, three daughters: Yolanda Lopez (Jose), Teresa Nava (Gaston) and Rosenda Castillo (Joe), 25 grandchildren and over 50 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday Dec. 2nd from 4-7pm at the Chapel Of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Burial at Santa Maria Cemetery on Thursday Dec, 3rd at 11am.

Due to Covid-19 there will not be a celebration of life at this time, however one will be scheduled when it is safe to do so.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Cremaory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

