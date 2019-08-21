Amos Lincoln Strawhun passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at home in Santa Maria at the age of 95.
He was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma October 16, 1923 to Lewis and Florence Strawhun. He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps as a teenager and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After the service, he followed his parents to California and used his GI Bill to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Whitter College and a master's and doctoral degree in Education Administration from USC. He was a devoted teacher and principal in Little Rock CA, Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent of schools in the Orcutt Union School District 1963-1977. In retirement he taught English to Spanish speaking adults.
Amos was a kind, generous man with a dry sense of humor, always looking for a joke. He was “ready to go”, open to new experiences, adventures and play. He was a big kid at heart. He played tennis into his 90's and followed sports and politics closely. He loved a good game of cards and was remarkably good at remembering trivia. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, being outside and leading the church youth group. He and Anna played music together regularly, she on the piano, he on the recorder and keyboard. Learning and practicing Spanish was one of his many hobbies and he loved to speak Spanish with anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Anna Strawhun, his daughter Debra Strawhun, son Steven Strawhun, son Michael Strawhun, their families: five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, his sisters Daisy Carolyn Anderson and Birmah Glenn Finley. He is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Florence Strawhun, sisters Mary Ester “Toots” Miller, Dorothy Alice McKeehan, Eunice Louise Faddis, Ethel El Dora “Doey” Faddis and brother Luther Dwight Strawhun.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the Orcutt Children's Art Foundation.
A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday August 24 at 1:00 pm at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 903 Patterson Road.
To leave condolences for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Amos Strawhun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.