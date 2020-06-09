× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Amber Jo Lee “Joey”, 28, of Santa Maria, California, passed away May 20, 2020, at Marian Hospital surrounded by her parents and boyfriend.

She was born May 25, 1991, in Santa Maria, California. A healthy and happy baby girl. The most beautiful blessing.

She graduated from Righetti High School in 2009. She was attending Hancock college studying Biochemistry and Biology on her way to becoming a scientist.

She was employed by Hardy Diagnostics as a packaging and labeling specialist. She volunteered to work overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic where Hardy Diagnostics remains instrumental in supplying COVID-19 testing kits and protective gear.

She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Tanya Bojorquez of Santa Maria, CA, Bryan Lee of Hemet, CA: brother, Bryan Lee Jr of Santa Maria, CA.; Boyfriend Bobby Ortiz of Guadalupe, CA, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, numerous cousins and her dog Eva and cat Athena.

Amber will be most remembered as an intelligent, kindhearted, giving, compassionate and beautiful young women. She was able to see the glass half full as well as the good in everyone. She will be missed by everyone she ever encountered.