Amber Jo Lee “Joey”, 28, of Santa Maria, California, passed away May 20, 2020, at Marian Hospital surrounded by her parents and boyfriend.
She was born May 25, 1991, in Santa Maria, California. A healthy and happy baby girl. The most beautiful blessing.
She graduated from Righetti High School in 2009. She was attending Hancock college studying Biochemistry and Biology on her way to becoming a scientist.
She was employed by Hardy Diagnostics as a packaging and labeling specialist. She volunteered to work overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic where Hardy Diagnostics remains instrumental in supplying COVID-19 testing kits and protective gear.
She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Tanya Bojorquez of Santa Maria, CA, Bryan Lee of Hemet, CA: brother, Bryan Lee Jr of Santa Maria, CA.; Boyfriend Bobby Ortiz of Guadalupe, CA, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, numerous cousins and her dog Eva and cat Athena.
Amber will be most remembered as an intelligent, kindhearted, giving, compassionate and beautiful young women. She was able to see the glass half full as well as the good in everyone. She will be missed by everyone she ever encountered.
We would like to send out our appreciation and sincere thank you for all of your prayers and support you have given us.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.