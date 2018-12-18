Amanda Garcia passed away at midnight on December 14, 2018 after her brave battle with cancer and was surrounded by family. She was a beloved sister, mother and grandmother. Amanda is survived by her daughter Maria Gutierrez, grandchildren Angel Hernandez, Delilah Garcia, Yasmine Hernandez, Kylie Garcia, Jacob Hernandez, Emmanuel Garcia, brothers and sisters and countless nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Roberto Garcia.
A memorial ceremony to celebrate her life will be held on December 21, 2018 at 11:00am at Dudley- Hoffman mortuary
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
