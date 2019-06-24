Amanda “Dolly” Groce, remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away June 20 at the dear age of 101.
Dolly was born April 7, 1918 in Superior City, Wisconsin, the eldest daughter of Edwin and Amanda (Rushfeldt) Postal. The Great Depression prompted multiple family moves, eventually bringing the Postals to the Pacific Northwest, where Dolly's father worked several projects with the Civilian Conservation Corps, including the Pacific Coast Highway. Dolly graduated Washougal High School, WA on June 4, 1937.
Dolly met her future husband, George A. Groce, Jr., at Jantzen Beach in Portland, OR while working as a housekeeper and nanny. George and Dolly married September 28, 1940 in Vancouver, WA and embarked on a life of adventure in the U.S. Navy, where their travels soon brought them to Pearl Harbor, HI.
George was away at sea during the Japanese bombing on December 7, 1941, but Dolly witnessed the bombings firsthand. As America entered WWII, Dolly moved to Greensboro, NC to live with George's family while expecting their first child. Barbara Allison Groce was born June 1942 but did not meet her father until he returned from the war, when she was already two years old. George A. “Buddy” Groce III was born November 1946.
Throughout their Navy career, the Groce family lived in numerous fascinating locations, including New London, Connecticut; Key West, Florida; San Francisco; and the Panama Canal Zone.
After retiring from the Navy in 1958, George took a job with Boeing near the Santa Maria airport. George and Dolly fell in love with the Santa Maria Valley and made it their lifelong home, as did their children. Dolly worked as a master gardener at several local nurseries – most notably Matsu Nursery and Garden Center – for more than 50 years. She was a “go to” reference for generations of gardeners and a frequent award winner for stunning floral presentations at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
Family and friends remember Dolly (“Granny” to all family and many friends) as a wonderfully energetic person with a zest for life and razor-sharp memory. She maintained an amazing home garden, rescued untold numbers of cats, and hosted Christmas and Thanksgiving family dinners well into her 90s.
A sincere and humble Christian, Dolly was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Santa Maria. She is survived by her son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Todd, Jennifer, Jeff, Kirstin and Andrea and great-grandchildren Everett, Alyson, Brian, Nate, Leyna and Malia.
First Baptist Church and Dudley Hoffman Mortuary will conduct a graveside service at 10am on Wednesday, June 26 at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
