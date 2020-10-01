Amalia "Molly" Balcorta

Amalia Balcorta was born on January 15, 1941 in Santa Maria, California and was one of twelve children. Amalia was gracefully unique from the day she was born, extraordinary and special in her own way. One of the most admirable traits about Molly is that she saw the beauty in everything and everyone she came across, never letting challenges stop her from living her life. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way through her gentle personality. While gentle, she was also quick witted and feisty, with a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. Her 4 '11 frame never stopped her from giving you a piece of her mind, in English and Spanish. Amalia was a loving sister, aunt, cousin, and friend and most knew her as “Aunt Molly”.
Molly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; piecing puzzles together was her favorite past time. When she was not working on puzzles, you could find her watching her novelas, checking out the latest movie at the local movie theater with her niece Michelle, and making friends out of strangers. One of the most impressive traits Molly possessed is that she had an incredible memory and would remember everyone's birthday.
Molly spent the past 50 years in Cypress, California being cared for by her sister, Carmen and brother in law, Alfred “Freddy” Aguirre. Some of the most notable stories Molly liked to tell, was her time spent at Anaheim Adult Day Care. She spent her nights studying the newsletter of activities and sharing what meals she was looking forward to the most. She spent the days singing, dancing, crafting, winning awards for her spectacular costumes, and cultivating her dearest relationships. The Anaheim Adult Day Care truly gave her purpose and enjoyment.
Those who knew Molly remember her contagious smile as she thrived on the exchange of interesting stories with her family and friends. Everyone who knew her loved her and Molly's smile and laugh would light up your day. Another puzzle will not be created without thinking of our dear Amalia. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Amalia's indomitable spirit will live on through her family and friends by finding the beauty in the simple things, just like she did.
