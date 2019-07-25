Alvin John Dias, 84, of Santa Maria, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 7, 1934, in Santa Maria to Portuguese immigrant parents John and Armina Dias.
A lifelong resident, he attended St. Mary of the Assumption School, Santa Maria High School, Allan Hancock College and finally Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he received his bachelor's degree in History and Physical Education.
A sports fan, he loved to watch football, basketball and baseball to the chagrin of his wife and children. He played basketball and softball in adult sports leagues, including two city championship teams in 1968 and 1969. In addition, he umpired little league games, coached St. Joseph's baseball team and coached the St. Joseph's Varsity basketball team to a Tri-County League Championship during the 1969-1970 school year.
His career path took him on many adventures. He was a coach, substitute teacher, and banker working for Bank of America, Security Bank, and Mid-State Bank. When he was done playing with other people's money, he opened his own business: Mr. Kleen-All, a cleaning service which he sold before he retired.
Alvin was a fun loving, kind and caring man who enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing card games (i.e., Poker, Pinochle, Hearts or Spades) with friends. He loved going to the movies and was an avid spaghetti Western fan.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Laura Lee Dias; a son, Eric Dias and his wife Lisa Dias of Santa Maria; a daughter, Stephanie Goodlett and her husband Camp Goodlett of Elk Grove; and grandchildren William Goodlett, Matthew Dias, Chase Goodlett, and Allyson Dias (in order of birth). He was preceded in death by his parents John and Armina Dias.
A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:00 pm at Magner-Maloney, 600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 11:00 am at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 East Clark Ave, Santa Maria.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the basketball, baseball, or softball sports teams of St. Joseph High School, 4120 S Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
