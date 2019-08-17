Alpheus (Al) Abbie Wilkinson

Al Wilkinson of Santa Maria, CA passed away on August 10, 2019, 99 days short of his 100th birthday. He was born in Ojai, CA on November 17, 1919. He moved from northern San Luis Obispo County to Santa Maria, CA in 1941 and lived in the house he had built in 1951 until his death. He served in the Army during WW11 from 1942-1945 and was stationed in Hawaii, Christmas Island.
He married Opal Wilkinson in 1961. They met at a dance in Arroyo Grande that culminated into an amazing, loving marriage of 46 years until her death in 2008. They especially enjoyed square dancing and danced 2 to 3 times a week with the Curly Q's, Pismo N Taws and various other groups throughout the years. They traveled to various parts of the world to dance and visit. Al also enjoyed hiking weekly with a special group of friends in the back country of Cuyama, Refugio, Pt Sal, and anywhere they could find a trail. They also belonged to the RV group called Space Bugs from 1970-1985. Later they helped start the group called Central Coast Sams and traveled with them from 1987 until he had to stop driving at 96 yrs. In his earlier years he loved hunting with his brother Leo.
He worked for McGray Construction from 1939 until retirement in 1959, minus the time he spent in the Army. He operated heavy equipment but was most known for being the crane operator of the red crane at McGrays.
He is predeceased by his wife Opal, mother and father, Esmeralda and Abbie, brothers Victor and Leo and his sister Matilda.
He has family from his marriage to Opal. Step-daughter, Judy Goetz; step-son, Fred Boyce Jr, wife Peggy; grandson, Steve Goetz, wife Amanda, great-grandsons Jaron, Calum and Seth and great-granddaughter Abigail; granddaughter Kris Boyce (Joe), great-granddaughter Evie and great-grandson Jimmy; and Heather Hopfner (John) and great-grandsons Shane and Aidan.
Over the years he had many caregivers that were important to him. However, the last ones were like his family that he loved and trusted so much. They took such good care of him. I would like to acknowledge and say a loving thank you to Geraldene, Marie, Porferia, Rosa, Alan, Irene and Romansa. They were with him until the end. He was the oldest member of the United Methodist Church in Santa Maria.
A memorial service and celebration of his 100th birthday will be announced at a later time. A longer and more detailed obituary is posted at Dudley Hoffman at www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
