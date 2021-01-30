Born to Anastasio and Clara Manriquez (Rivera) on her mother's birthday and raised in Nipomo.

Survived by her brothers Arturo and Armando Manriquez, her children Rose, Paul, Felicia, Pepper, and Gracie. Numerous grand and great grandchildren.

Graveside services, Monday February 1, 2021, 10:00 am at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

