Mrs. Allene J. Taylor, age 93, passed away September 29, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1926 in Ventura, CA where she was raised and educated.
Allene moved to Santa Maria in 1945 and retired in December 1989 after 28 1/2 years as secretary for the Santa Maria/Bonita School District, 16 of those years at Fesler Junior High School and 12 1/2 with Special Education and Special Services. She was a member of the Native Daughters and California School Employees Association.
Allene is survived by her son & daughter in law, Jim and Ilona Taylor of Hercules, CA, her daughter Alice Taylor of Talent, OR and her daughter Peggy Baldwin of Silverdale WA. She was married to Merle Taylor for 72 years before he died September 25, 2017. Allene is survived by 6 granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. She joins her husband, 1 grandsons and 1 great grandson in Heaven.
In honor of Allenes wishes, there will be no services. Cremation was requested with private inurnment.
Friends if they so desire can make memorial contributions to any favorite charity.
