Allen L. Evans, 79, of Rocklin, California, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15 surrounded by his family.
The second of four children, Allen was born in Santa Maria and raised in Guadalupe, California, where he was an active member of 4-H club during his youth. After graduating from Santa Maria High School, he attended Cal Poly University in SLO. An avid music lover and clarinetist, Allen lettered in marching band while pursuing an electronic engineering degree and his future wife, Joan. A job designing rocket engines at Lockheed took Allen to the South Bay Area, where he earned a master's degree at Santa Clara University. His career path eventually led him to positions with Intersil and Integrated Device Technology, where he pioneered advances in semiconductor design. After marrying in 1966, Allen and Joan welcomed a son, Scott, and daughter, Tracy, into their family. In his leisure time, Allen enjoyed activities in the great outdoors, music, travel and perfecting the art of barbecue, particularly Santa Maria style tri-tip. Upon retirement, Allen and Joan traveled extensively and spent time appreciating nature and relaxing at their Mount Shasta alpine property. A gentle, hardworking man of intelligence and integrity, Allen will be missed but lovingly remembered by those who survive him, including his wife, children, brother Richard Evans, sister Claudia Evans, brothers-in-law Karl Wahl and Robert Wahl, and son-in-law Patrick Costello.
You have free articles remaining.
Per Allen's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.