Alidia Reyes

She is survived by her children Betha Diaz, Graciela Cardenas, Elodia Reyes, Chayito Garcia, Gloria Garcia, Martin Reyes, Eddie Reyes, Sally Gonzalez, Lorena Reyes-Real, and having several generations of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Ruben Reyes, and parents.
Funeral services will take place at St Joseph Catholic Church 298 S. Thompson Ave. Nipomo Ca 93444. Viewing and Rosary on October 7,2020 at 4 p.m. Mass and Burial services on October 8th, 2020 at 10:00am. Flowers can be sent to Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary or directly to St. Joseph: Due to Covid19 and having a large family we were asked to limit our attendance for family members only. Thanks for your understanding.
