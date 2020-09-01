Alicia Galaites, 74, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home in Santa Maria, CA surrounded by family.
Ms. Galaites was born on September 1st, 1945 in Del Rio, Texas to Apolinar and Aurora Guerra. Her family moved to Stockton, CA where she met and married Bobby J. Harris and shortly thereafter moved to Santa Maria to start their family. She became a popular figure in the Santa Maria Valley and had a successful career as the Optician for both Dr. Dennis D. Shepard and Dr. William Reid.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time at the Chumash Casino. She also found peace in taking care of her backyard and tending to her plants and succulent garden.
She is survived by her 2 children, Leilani Ramirez of Ventura County and Bobby J. Harris, Jr. of Clark County, a stepson, Kenneth Galaites of Santa Maria, 3 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 step-grandchildren.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at an undisclosed location and date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org or to the United Network for Organ Sharing at UNOS.org/give
