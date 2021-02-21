Alice Wolf, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on February 10, 2021. She was born on April 25, 1940 to Otto and Inez Bogie in Mason County Washington. Her childhood and teenage years were spent in Artesia California where she developed many lifelong friendships.
She married her soulmate, Bill Wolf, in 1957 and embarked on a 63 year journey filled with love, understanding and three children. Alice was very creative and passionate in everything that she did including stained-glass, doll making, sewing, and was a wonderful cook for many family and friends . Many joyous times were spent at the Wolf house laughing, dancing and singing. She worked several years in retail while finding time to go boating and camping with family. Her and Bill also enjoyed traveling to several locations across the United States.
Alice was always fiercely protective and proud of her kids and grandkids while cheering them on in all of their activities and endeavors .
Alice is survived by her husband Bill Wolf; daughters: Brenda Wolf, Cammy Carrejo (Tom), son Bill Wolf (Betty). Six grandchildren, one great grandchild: Kevin Harmon (Sarah), Kyle Harmon (Rachel), Kevin McCoid, Kelly Collins (Maurice), Leann Wolf (Giovanna), Billy Wolf; Newborn Layla Harmon. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins were part of her extended family, especially the Bogie families in California, Utah, and Washington.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Maria campus in which many grand dogs were adopted.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no formal gathering is planned at this time.
Happy trails Alice, Mom and Nana. Your infectious laughter, sparkling eyes and wonderful smile will be deeply missed.
