Alice May (Baker) Garrett was born on April 5, 1932 in Burlington, KS to parents Charles Vernon Baker and Letha (Barrett) Baker. She passed from this life on Friday, November 1, 2019, 11:30 PM, at 87 years of age.
When Alice was 8 years old, her family moved from Kansas to Santa Maria, CA, where she grew to adulthood. Following high school graduation, Alice attended Highland School of Nursing in Oakland, CA, graduating in 1953.
On November 22, 1953, Alice was married to Frank Garrett. Soon after their marriage, Frank was transferred to Coalinga, CA with the Union Oil Company. Alice was hired by the Coalinga School System as school nurse, where she worked for 30 years, until retiring in 1987. Alice and Frank were interested in the well-being of young people, having given gifts to Boy and Girl Scout organizations as well as contributing to their college tuition funds.
In September 2016, Alice moved to Fayetteville, AR to be near her sister and family. She moved into Brookstone Assisted Living, where she was very well cared for and seemed to be very content. Also, her last days were in the Willard Walker Hospice Home, also receiving excellent care. The family wishes to extend their heart-felt appreciation for the excellent care of both homes.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Frank Garrett. She is survived by her sister and husband, Treva and Ray Hibbard of Fayetteville, AR; niece, Carolyn Donaghey of Edmund, OK; two nephews and wives, Vernon and Janine Hibbard and Michael and Deb Hibbard of Collierville, TN; many great-nieces and nephews (and great-great-nieces and nephews); and many dear friends and loved ones. She was very loving, caring and giving to everyone, and very loved and will be dearly missed by all!
You have free articles remaining.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Beard's Funeral Chapel, which was her wishes.
Jack Harriman will conduct a memorial service at the Elkins Church of Christ, 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Gospel Tracts International, 2125 N. Center St, Fayetteville, AR 72701.
Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.