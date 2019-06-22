Alice Roberta “Bobbie” Jennings age 87 of Cleveland, Ohio passed away at the family summer home in the Alleghenies—Buckeye, WV June 4, 2019.
Born October 13, 1931 in Los Angeles, she was raised by her grandmother, Daisy Alice “Mom” Kellogg. Bobbie's childhood friend, Betty Romano often described Bobbie's childhood as being like the kid who was raised by Auntie Mame. Bobbie often joked, “My purpose in life was to be placed on a cushion, admired and cared for.” All who loved her would appreciate that statement.
Growing up in L. A., she studied dance, piano and opera, hoping for a career in music. However, in 1951 she met and married Earl Jennings and moved to his home town, Orcutt, CA. Bobbie and Earl spent the next fifty years making Olive Hill Ranch their home, enjoying their many friends and extended family.
For Bobbie's part she spent her early years as a mother making sure her kids knew how to pull levers in voting booths, appreciate Al Jolson, the L. A. Times, recite the lyrics to Camelot at a moment's notice and to remain perfectly silent while Gilda (staring Rita Hayworth) was shown on the afternoon KSBY movie matinée. She was an active room-mother during grammar school days, participated in Brownie Troop 170, took a leadership role in the PTA and never missed her eldest son's Little League Baseball games—in fact, it was here that her “brood” learned her most valuable teaching: “Just walk it off, cry baby!”
Among mothers she was the first to have the latest, daring hair-cut (along with her dear friend and cohort, Velma De Solminihac). She was the youngest and hippest of all “the mothers” and if a kid called her Mrs. Jennings, she immediately corrected them by saying, “Just call me Bobbie.” She had a way of allowing the younger generation to believe she was their peer, while insisting on respectful behavior and good manners.
In 1970 she accepted an invitation from Shep Bereskin to manage Value Fair's Pharmacy. It became one of the highlights of her life with Bobbie and Shep remaining life-long friends.
In 2002, Bobbie and Earl sold their home in Orcutt and moved to Eldorado, CA where they owned and operated a mobile home park. Bobbie made many friends in northern California, but upon Earl's death (2009) and her son, Mark Jennings' death (2010); she relocated to Cleveland, Ohio to live with her daughter and son-in-law. There, she made new friends, participated in politics, 1930/1940 music and film appreciation groups and tai chi.
In addition to her grandmother, “Mom”, husband, Earl and youngest son, Mark, she was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Della Balch, sister and brother-in-law, Mert and Jay Walker, brothers: Frankie and Kent Balch and in-laws, Dresden and Pearl Norris.
Bobbie is survived by her son, Michael Jennings (Debra) of Oakhurst, CA; daughter, Linnie Simiryan (Yosif) of Cleveland, OH, beloved friend Velma De Solminihac of Old Orcutt; nephews, Daryl and Jeffry Walker and nieces Holly Locatelli and Heather Morotti.
It's special when we have the opportunity to “choose” our family. This was the case with Ed and Sandy Miller and Rudy and Kristi Molina who were more family than friends to our mother. Ed, Sandy; Rudy and Kristi join in mourning the loss and celebrating the life of their beloved friend. Bobbie cherished and loved them dearly.
Bobbie lived life her way with few regrets. She will be remembered by those who knew her as always laughing, singing and “stirring the pot” to keep us on our toes. She taught her children to laugh, persevere hardship with humor, celebrate life, abhor boredom, embrace change and cherish friendship. We will miss her forever…especially her Sergeant Preston Stew recipe and Michael's Lemon Pie.
A celebration of life memorial is planned for a future date. Memorial donations can be made in her name to any “no-kill" animal shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.