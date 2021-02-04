Alfredo G. Mascorro Age 83, of Santa Maria, died January 29 at Marian Medical center.
Born in Mercedes Texas on January 6th, 1938 to Eloise & Mateas G. Mascorro, Alfredo was a veteran of the US Army who served in Germany and in the United States in the 60's and promoted to the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged. Further Alfredo retired from California State at Cal Poly having served the state and its students and constituents for decades, a job he loved. Alfredo loved the game of baseball and played semi-pro in Texas in the years following his service to this country. His lifelong love of cowboy westerns is known to everyone who loved him.
Alfredo was preceded in death by his children, daughter Maria Mascorro and son Alfredo Mascorro Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Isabel Mascorro. His children Ana, Javier, Vincent, Ruben, Rosie and Lisa. Also grandchildren Thomas, Amanda, Mariel, Zachary, Matthew, Emily, Natalie, Jesse, Joseph, Ruben Jr., Raymond. Great granddaughters Marley Rose and Selena. Most of which reside in the vicinity of California's Central coast and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. Alfredo will be missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.
Viewing will be held Friday February 5th at Dudley-Hoffman 4:00 to 7:00 PM
Service with military honors will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.