Mascorro, Alfredo.jpg

Alfredo G. Mascorro Age 83, of Santa Maria, died January 29 at Marian Medical center.

Born in Mercedes Texas on January 6th, 1938 to Eloise & Mateas G. Mascorro, Alfredo was a veteran of the US Army who served in Germany and in the United States in the 60's and promoted to the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged. Further Alfredo retired from California State at Cal Poly having served the state and its students and constituents for decades, a job he loved. Alfredo loved the game of baseball and played semi-pro in Texas in the years following his service to this country. His lifelong love of cowboy westerns is known to everyone who loved him.

Alfredo was preceded in death by his children, daughter Maria Mascorro and son Alfredo Mascorro Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Isabel Mascorro. His children Ana, Javier, Vincent, Ruben, Rosie and Lisa. Also grandchildren Thomas, Amanda, Mariel, Zachary, Matthew, Emily, Natalie, Jesse, Joseph, Ruben Jr., Raymond. Great granddaughters Marley Rose and Selena. Most of which reside in the vicinity of California's Central coast and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. Alfredo will be missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.

Viewing will be held Friday February 5th at Dudley-Hoffman 4:00 to 7:00 PM

Service with military honors will be held at a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alfredo Mascorro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries