Alfred Richard Estabillo, “Rich”, 74, born in Santa Maria and raised in Guadalupe, CA passed away on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
After graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1963, Rich attended Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1964-68 with an honorable discharge as a Sergeant. He was proud of his granddaughter who followed in his footsteps by also becoming a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. After returning home, he worked at Columbia Records and then Santa Maria Tire where he retired in 2010.
Rich accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior over 20 years ago. He served as a Deacon and grew in his faith daily which included sharing that faith with family and friends. He enjoyed being the loudest cheerleader for all of his kids' and grandchildren's activities and sports. When it came to his beloved Rams football team, he was always quick to send updates to his handsome grandson and his son-in-law. He cooked with love, coached with passion and provided unconditional support for anything you brought his way. He was also excited about the arrival of his first great grandchild.
Rich is survived by the mother of his children Deborah Estabillo, his son Gabriel Estabillo (Jonathan); daughter Julia Reynoso (Sal), daughter Elizabeth Pico (Mr. P), daughter Patricia Arjona (John) and 12 beloved grandchildren whom he had nicknames for all: Boy, Lokes, Cocos, Missy My, Vicki, Keoni Boy, Miss Lil, Riah, Hoku, Bori, Mutz and Kanaka Girl. He is also survived by five sisters, Josephine Francisco Alfonso of Guadalupe, CA; Mildred Amido of Nipomo, CA; Marlene Lindauer and husband Mel of Daytona Beach, FL; Frances Abenido of Oceano, CA; Elena “Choo” Kroeger and husband Laird of Winfield, MO; brother, Lani Estabillo and wife Sissy of Germany; He is also survived by his numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Heron Geronimo Remoreras, mother Julia Kaohe Nisperos and stepfather Eddie Nisperos; brothers, Walter Imperio, David Imperio, Jerry Borseno, Ron Estabillo; sister Petrona Amido; sister-in-law, Georgie Imperio; brothers-in-law, Arthur “T” Francisco, Alfred Alfonso, Fred Amido, Antonio Amido, and Ernest “Be-bop” Abenido.
As pop would say, “Semper Fi, Do or Die. OORAH!”
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
