× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alfred Richard Estabillo, “Rich”, 74, born in Santa Maria and raised in Guadalupe, CA passed away on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

After graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1963, Rich attended Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1964-68 with an honorable discharge as a Sergeant. He was proud of his granddaughter who followed in his footsteps by also becoming a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. After returning home, he worked at Columbia Records and then Santa Maria Tire where he retired in 2010.

Rich accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior over 20 years ago. He served as a Deacon and grew in his faith daily which included sharing that faith with family and friends. He enjoyed being the loudest cheerleader for all of his kids' and grandchildren's activities and sports. When it came to his beloved Rams football team, he was always quick to send updates to his handsome grandson and his son-in-law. He cooked with love, coached with passion and provided unconditional support for anything you brought his way. He was also excited about the arrival of his first great grandchild.